Barefoot targets double digit growth in 2019

By James Halliwell

Barefoot has predicted double digit growth over the next twelve months, after Nielsen named it the biggest contributor to sales growth in the wine category.

Barefoot has added £57 million to the brand in two years, according to Nielsen. Barefoot said 53% of this growth was down to existing customers buying more Barefoot wine, and from new customers discovering the brand.

It also said it had the number one Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Pink Moscato in the UK market, with the varieties growing by 15%, 23% and 12% respectively. The combined value of all three grew by £14.4 million in 2018, said Nielsen.

Barefoot’s Malbec range, which launched two years ago, also performed strongly, growing at 60% in 2018, which Nielsen said was three times faster than the Malbec category overall.

“The Barefoot brand has experienced exceptional success since we launched it in the UK in 2009,” said Olga Senkina, marketing director EMEA at Barefoot.

“Its unique and approachable persona resonates with a broad range of consumers, whether it’s new drinkers or loyal ‘foot fans’. We’re looking forward to another exciting year as we continue to be a leader in driving growth of the wine category by inspiring ‘foot fans’ old and new, and of course, follow our impressive trajectory.”