Bordeaux UK exports jump 15% in value

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 March, 2019

The value of Bordeaux exports to the UK jumped 15% to €225million on stable volumes in 2018, according to data released today by the Interprofessional Council of Bordeaux (CIVB).

Looking at Europe as a whole, Bordeaux wines grew by 12% in value thanks to the good results in the UK and also in Germany, where they grew 15% to €119 million.

On a global scale, exports from the French region rose a less impressive 3% in value to €2.09 billion, while volume dropped 14%.

"We remain stable in two major markets – the UK and the US, where, however, overall imports of still wines are down," said CIVB president Alan Sichel.

Bordeaux wines recorded sales in the US of €279 million, an increase of 21%, despite a slight 1% volume decline.

The historically low harvest of 2017 (39% down in terms of volume compared to the previous year), had an impact on the availabilities, the prices and consequently the marketing, said Sichel.

The figures were also affected by the “uncertain global economic context”, added Sichel, highlighting the uncertainty in Europe around Brexit.

On the back of a 22% drop in value to €311 million, China lost its first place in value in favor of Hong Kong, which recorded a 3% increase to €327 million, despite a 4% drop in volumes.

The CIVB highlighted that the decline in exports to China came in general context of a decline in imports by China after a record year in 2017.



