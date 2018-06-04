Subscriber login Close [x]
Accolade appoints account manager for Fine Wine Partners

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 June, 2018

Accolade Wines has appointed Hansi Baumann as account manager, UK & Ireland, for its recently launched fine wine division - Fine Wine Partners.

A former fine wine merchandising manager at Majestic Wines, Baumann has extensive experience in the wine and spirits industry in both the UK and New Zealand, including five years as a Krug ambassador in the UK.

His “knowledge and energy” complemented the fast growing Fine Wine Partners team, said Ade McKeon, GM UK and Ireland, Accolade Wines.

“We’re thrilled that Hansi has joined us at this very exciting time in the company’s evolution as we champion our prestigious fine wine portfolio in the UK,” he said.

The latest recruitment follows the appointment of Toby Spiers, formerly Treasury Wine Estates, who took on the role of head of Fine Wine Partners in October last year ahead of Fine Wine Partners’ launch in January this year.

Spiers and Baumann will be supported by Plumpton College wine graduate and cheese expert, Lizzy Parrott, who also recently joined the team.

Since launch, Fine Wine Partners has continued to grow, successfully launching a new website, gaining top end listings, including Harrods, and re-introducing iconic Houghton wines to the UK market,” said McKeon.

Fine Wine Partners wines are available through around 20 independent retail outlets across the UK and have also gained a “significant number” of listings with the largest specialist wine retailer in Ireland, O’Briens.

