Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Oregon Cabernet on the rise

By James Lawrence
Published:  29 November, 2018

Internationally renowned for Pinot Noir, the quality of Oregon's Cabernet Sauvignon has now reached “unprecedented levels,” according to several producers in the state.

Steve Anderson of Eola Hills Winery is just one winemaker who believes that a combination of factors - including global warming - has changed the signature profile and quality of Oregon Cabernet Sauvignon.

“The climate in the Willamette Valley has seemed to be warming and drying, at least in the past few years. Several years ago Eola has planted another acre of Cabernet. It reached 26 brix and was some of the better Cabernet Sauvignon I have ever seen,” said Anderson.

“When the typical rainy Octobers return, this Cab will have problems. Until then, I will be pleased to make a unique Cabernet Sauvignon - Eola has nearly doubled our bottling each year for two years running,” he added.

According to Anderson, Eola planted some Cabernet Sauvignon in 1982, which was subsequently grafted over to Pinot Noir. “However, we continue to make Cabernet with contracted fruit grown in the Applegate Valley, a sub appellation of Oregon's Rogue Valley AVA, and from the Oregon side of the Columbia River Valley,” he said.

A recent private tasting of Oregon Cabernet Sauvignon demonstrated the great potential for the grape to find a wider international audience. In a zeitgeist where lower alcohol/food-friendly wines are most definitely in vogue, the signature bright fruit, lively acidity and medium weight of Oregon Cabernet is well positioned to appeal to modern consumers.

“Although Oregon is clearly a state celebrated for its Pinot Noir on a global scale, we believe Cabernet will become as widely recognised," said Christine Clair, winery director at Willamette Valley Vineyards (pictured above).

“Oregon has as many microclimates well-suited for wine grapes as France (they are close in size), it is just a matter of us finding those great sites, planting grapes and making the highest quality wines,” she added. “We have made big bets on the Walla Walla Valley by purchasing land and planting estate vineyards for our Pambrun wines and have worked with an amazing grower in the Rogue Valley, so we believe there is a great future for these wines in Oregon.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards is one of the key producers of Cabernet in the state. It’s Griffin Creek label produces about 4,800 cases per year of which 650 is Cabernet Sauvignon and 350 is a Cabernet dominant Red Blend, while Pambrun makes about 2,000 cases per year , with750 cases being Cabernet sauvignon and 750 a Cabernet dominant Red Blend.

“Southern Oregon wines do not experience the growing degrees days like Napa and Sonoma and the sites we source from are higher elevation at 1,000-1,200 feet, so ireally is growing on the climatic edge or even considered cool-climate for Cabernet Sauvignon,” said Clair.

“The flavours offered are very fresh red and black fruits and the alcohols are very balanced.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

The Harpers digital edition is available days ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today. Subscribers can access the digital edition as part of their subscription. Log in to view the latest edition.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

The Harpers digital edition is available days ahead of the printed magazine.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Madeira: Bringing it all back home with Archie McDiarmid

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95