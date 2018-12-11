Prosecco on the way out says Naked Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Sauvignon Blanc still reigns supreme as Britain’s favourite grape, while Prosecco is on the wane according to the latest from Naked Wines.

The Majestic-owned company has been looking back at data harvested over 10 years of its online subscription service.

Founded at the height of the financial crisis, Naked rode the crest of the Prosecco wave as consumers tightened their belts and Champagne nosedived 23%.

Ten years later, the company has called time on Prosecco, declaring that thirst for the Italian fizz has reached its peak, while British vineyards continue to soar in popularity as consumers seek “innovation and constantly setting new trends in wine”.

“It’s no surprise to see Sauvignon Blanc at the top of the list”, said Eamon FitzGerald, managing director at Naked UK. “Sauvignon along with Prosecco have done a great job of bringing people into wine and fizz, but what we’re seeing is a real interest in exploring other styles and grapes. We’re tipping Fiano and English Sparkling Wine as the big winners of the next 10 years.”

The findings were taken from a decade of funding put forward by subscribers to Naked’s online platform.

Also known as Angels, subscribers order wine from Naked’s network of independent wine growers, thus investing in and helping to fund wine from smaller producers.

In 2018, Sauvignon Blanc remains at the top of the pile, accounting for 25% of all UK Angels’ backing, followed by Tempranillo and Chardonnay.

France, Italy and South Africa are the top three most popular regions for investment.

Prosecco has started to see a decline, with 26% less investment compared to 2016, while Fiano from southern Italy has been a named a future star.

Since 2010, Fiano has seen its popularity grow 944% among Naked’s investors, the company said.

FitzGerald said he expects to see customers flex their tasting muscles more and more over the next few years, with wine from Greece, Hungary and Austria making a comeback as some of the UK’s most sought after wines.

“There is a willingness to embrace new regions and styles, rather than just being guided by price and labels. South Africa is completely over-delivering on value and narrative right now, and looking a bit further ahead, I’m expecting big things to come from Eastern Europe and southern Chile,” he said.

Naked Wines operates across the US, UK and Australia.

In addition to the UK’s top 10 grapes over the past decade, Naked Wines looked at the top varietal across its three markets.

Cabernet Sauvignon tips Sauvignon Blanc to top spot globally, followed by Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and Chardonnay.







